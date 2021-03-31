Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Wednesday that the European champions had no interest in signing Borussia Dortmund’s highly-coveted forward Erling Braut Haaland.

The Bavarians and a host of other European clubs including Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the 20-year-old.

Haaland’s departure could be hastened if Dortmund miss out on next season’s Champions League.

Dortmund are four points behind Eintracht Frankfurt in the final qualifying spot for the competition with eight games left of the Bundesliga campaign.

