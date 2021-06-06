Roger Federer is considering withdrawing from the French Open despite reaching the last 16 after a tense four-set victory over Dominik Koepfer in a tie which finished just before 12:45 on Sunday morning.

“I don’t know if I am going to play,” said Federer, who is just two months shy of his 40th birthday and is due to play Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in Monday’s fourth round.

“I have to decide whether or not to continue playing. Is it too risky to keep putting pressure on the knee? Is it a good time to rest?”

