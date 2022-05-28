Rafael Nadal on Friday gave a resounding thumbs down to night sessions at the French Open, admitting “I don’t like them”.

Roland Garros introduced night sessions only last year on the refurbished Court Philippe Chatrier which boasts lights and a retractable roof.

At this year’s tournament, 10 are scheduled on the 15,000-seater arena with Nadal featuring on Wednesday when he swept past France’s Corentin Moutet.

Despite the ease of his 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win in a match which ended just after 11pm (2100GMT), the 13-time French Open champion would prefer to play under the sun.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta