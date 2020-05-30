Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has said he thinks the party will not lose the next election.

Asked during an interview on Saturday morning, which aired on Nationalist Party media, whether he would commit to resigning if the party lost with a substantial margin, the PN leader replied he did not think the margin would be great because he did not think that the party would lose the election.

“I believe the Nationalist Party is in a transitional period, rebuilding trust with people. This year is the PN’s 140th anniversary, so these relationships aren’t built overnight,” Delia said.

“The next election will be an opportunity for people to decide on what future they want for their children. This is a difficult period we are going through as a nation but I believe that we are offering a solid alternative at governance.”

'Virus isn't over'

On the national effort to fight the spread of COVID-19, Delia said that on principle the party has always endorsed and heeded the recommendations of the Superintendent of Public Health, saying that the party agreed with the Superintendence's medical decisions and the gradual easing of measures. It however wanted the government to be consistent in its messaging.

“The virus isn’t over. Although the reduction in numbers is encouraging, there are still significant risks that we are facing,” Delia said.

On the easing of restrictions, he noted that Health Minister Chris Fearne had hit the nail on the head when he said that it was often more dangerous to descend a mountain, rather than to scale it.

Fearne made the remark during a press conference held two weeks ago to announce the reopening on restaurants, hairdressers and beauty salons.

“Every decision must be rigorously researched through scientific methods. It is useless to have an opinion on easing a restriction if it is not backed by science," Delia said.

"While it’s important that we are gradually decreasing these restrictions, we have to continue to understand, educate and stay vigilant.”

Reopening airport

Asked whether he would re-open the airport for the summer season were he in the Prime Minister’s shoes, the Opposition Leader said that the decision is not the Prime Minister's to make but, in the case of a declaration of a national health emergency, the responsibility fell to the Superintendent of Public Health.

“The Prime Minister is giving the impression that the health of the economy and the health of the people are at odds. We believe that a strong economy is built by strong workers,” Delia said.

“In this instance, I think the law is clear, since we have declared a public health emergency, the call is not the prime minister’s to make. It is not a case of the prime minister acting on a recommendation by the Superintendent, but the decision is out of his hands.”