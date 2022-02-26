Expectant parents are calling on the health authorities to remove the remaining COVID restrictions that are stopping some fathers from attending childbirth, resulting in the mothers giving birth alone.

A petition has been launched titled ‘Malta – Fathers should be allowed in for childbirth, mothers should not birth alone’. It is addressed to Health Minister Chris Fearne, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci and Prime Minister Robert Abela.

“Having to birth alone was the most traumatic experience of my life”.

During the first wave of the pandemic in 2020 partners could only be present during the ‘pushing’ stage of delivery. This was eventually eased to generally allow fathers to be present for the birth, although there are still restrictions on their presence during post-natal treatment.

Tezara Saliba speaks about the added pressure and anxiety of possibly having to give birth alone.

However – and this is where the problem lies – there still are various other restrictions resulting in some mothers birthing alone while the fathers miss this important moment.

For example, both parents-to-be are swabbed on entering hospital and if one of them tests COVID positive, the father is sent home, despite living in the same household.

The petition says these rules are untenable and causing “stress and anxiety to expecting parents”.

It has so far gathered 1,600 signatories.

One mother said she signed the petition because “having to birth alone was the most traumatic experience of my life”.

Actress Tezara Saliba, who is due to give birth in a few weeks’ time, said that had the situation with coronavirus cases been the same as a few months’ ago, expectant parents would understand.

However, many mothers and fathers to be, whom she was in contact with in a closed Facebook Group, were expressing frustration at the fact that measures were being lifted everywhere – with large groups allowed to gather during political mass rallies – while they seem to have been forgotten.

“There is already a lot on our mind. As a first-time parent I worry about possible complications, did we pack everything, and so on.

“Now there is the added pressure and anxiety that there is a chance we might have to do it alone,” she said.

She also called for change to another rule: the wearing of a mask during birth.

“I get out of breath walking, so I don’t know how I’m going to push a baby out wearing a mask.”

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Health Minister Chris Fearne spoke about upcoming changes to protocols that would allow fathers to be present during birth.