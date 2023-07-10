PN MP Karol Aquilina and Speaker Anġlu Farrugia clashed on Monday after the Speaker denied an Opposition request to amend a motion calling for a public inquiry into the construction site death of young worker Jean Paul Sofia.

The motion was moved by the Opposition and debated last Thursday. During the debate the government moved an amendment removing references to a public inquiry and calling instead for a speedy conclusion of the magisterial inquiry, which is currently under way.

The opposition wants to amend the government's amendments to restore the call for the appointment of a public inquiry.

The Speaker in rejecting the Opposition's request observed that the government's amendments had not been voted upon yet. The vote is due on Wednesday.

Aquilina slammed the Speaker's decision as "obscene", further accusing him of being "prejudiced" against the Opposition.

This led to a heated exchange between the pair, where at one point, Farrugia said he was going to throw Aquilina out of the chamber, before suspending the sitting.

When the sitting resumed, Labour whip Andy Ellul demanded a ruling about Aquilina's behaviour.

Aquilina asked the Speaker to recuse himself from giving this ruling.

No ruling has been given so far.

Sofia's mother Isabelle has urged Labour MPs to ignore the party whip and follow their conscience in the parliamentary vote.

Since the December tragedy, Jean Paul Sofia's family, the Nationalist Party and several civil society groups have called for a public inquiry to be held. However, the government’s position is that a magisterial inquiry into the tragedy is enough to bring those responsible to justice.