Hundreds of older care home residents last year spent Christmas Day alone in their rooms as measures to prevent the vulnerable from COVID-19 forced them indoors and stopped family from visiting. Now, fully vaccinated and with many restrictions lifted, they are hoping this year will be different.

But the staggering rise in COVID-19 infections this week has led to lingering fears that the virus could, once again, cancel Christmas.

Two residents speak about their plans for the day and their hopes that it will be different this year.

‘I wish for people to be careful’

Charles Darmanin and the crib he made out of plastic bottle caps. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Charles Darmanin and the crib he made out of plastic bottle caps. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Charles Darmanin, 69, is eagerly awaiting Christmas Day so that he can show his grandchildren the crib he has made from plastic bottle caps in his room at Bormla Home.

He had also decorated his room last year to get “a feel of Christmas”, even though he was the only one to experience it.

“Last Christmas was the worst I can remember,” said the retired construction worker from Paola, who has been a resident of the home for nine years.

“It was so stressful, not being able to go out and being alone in our rooms all the time, even on Christmas Day.”

Usually, he would be invited to relatives’ homes but last year was spent watching television.

“I could catch up with family over Facebook Messenger and they came to visit me from the outside, just outside my terrace. But not everyone could do that and the feeling was one of stress and sadness. This year feels better.”

But he is concerned about the rising cases and has a message for other people as the countdown to Christmas starts.

I know it’s for our own good but it’s not a nice thing

“Now the numbers are rising. I just hope we don’t end up locked up again. I wish for people to be careful because we – the elderly in homes – will be the first to be locked in. I know it’s for our own good but it’s not a nice thing.”

‘I pray the nightmare doesn’t come back’

Maria Assunta Muscat spent a solitary first Christmas in Villa Messina last year. Photo: Jonathan Borg Maria Assunta Muscat spent a solitary first Christmas in Villa Messina last year. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Maria Assunta Muscat, 87, moved into Villa Messina from her home in Rabat last year as the pandemic hit Malta and restrictive measures were brought in to protect people.

Her first Christmas in a home was a solitary one.

“I spent it in my room just waiting for time to pass, watching TV,” she recalls.

“It was difficult. That day was very tough… I hope people are careful to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” she said, adding she prays that “the nightmare doesn’t come back”.

Things improved at the beginning of 2021, when, following the vaccine roll-out, residents were allowed out of their rooms, visits started to resume and, as from June, residents were finally allowed out of the care homes.

The retired grocer often spent Christmas with her sister and niece but is content to spend the day with other residents this year.

“The atmosphere is very different this year. The place is decorated and they have organised many events for us. I’m not sure where I will be on Christmas Day. Staying here could be nice,” she said.

Loneliness lingers for some residents

Villa Messina manager Nicolette Sant said that, on Christmas Day, typically about half the residents go to family while the remainder stay at the home. The pandemic impacted residents differently. Some struggled to feel safe outside their rooms when restrictions were eased. But, this year, the atmosphere is much better.

Antoine Borg, assistant facilities manager at Bormla Home, agreed. “The feeling you get from residents is totally different this year. Last year, there was no sense of Christmas,” he said.

The homes were not decorated to avoid contamination and any gifts they sent or received had to be quarantined.

“Whereas, usually, we encourage relatives to visit the elderly in homes during Christmas, last year, we were telling them not to. This year, we are asking them to visit but to respect safety measures,” he said.

Sadly, some elderly residents across all homes did not notice any difference last year.

“They did not miss being visited or visiting family because they have no one,” he said.