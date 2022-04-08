Everton manager Frank Lampard on Friday brushed aside reports that he could be sacked as his troubled side battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Lampard has taken just six points from nine league games since he replaced Rafael Benitez at Goodison Park.

Everton are languishing one point above the relegation zone after a 3-2 defeat at fellow strugglers Burnley on Wednesday.

