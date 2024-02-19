Luton captain Tom Lockyer has revealed his heart stopped for two minutes and 40 seconds during an on-pitch cardiac arrest that left his life in the balance.

Lockyer collapsed in the second half of Luton’s Premier League game against Bournemouth on December 16.

The 29-year-old was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator after he was hospitalised for five days following the shocking incident.

Wales defender Lockyer, who also collapsed during Luton’s Championship play-off final victory against Coventry last season, spoke about his near-death experience prior to his club’s 2-1 defeat against Manchester United on Sunday.

