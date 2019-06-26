A lupus sufferer lives in a van. A single mother of four sleeps with her children on a tiny bed. A woman is simply fed up of living after spending years in homeless shelters.

These are just some of the harrowing cases bought to Parliament’s attention by Opposition housing spokesman Ivan Bartolo.

Mr Bartolo published letters he has received from people with the humble aspiration of having a roof they can call their own over their heads.

“I have been living in a van for seven months. I am bipolar and suffer from lupus. Can you imagine how I feel without a roof over my head? I have been waiting for housing for 17 years. Apparently my case does not appear that serious in the [housing] authority’s eyes,” one letter read.

The man pleaded with the MP to help him find accommodation so he can finally begin to lead a normal life. With skyrocketing rents and a dearth of social housing, entire families have found themselves out on the street in recent years.

Those on the margins of society lucky enough to find a place within their budget to rent often have to live in inhumane conditions.

One letter reveals how a mother of seven, fresh out of Mount Carmel Hospital, rented an “abandoned” flat in Valletta which reeks of drainage and has no running water.

“I had to fetch water from my neighbour around the corner for a while… why should I have to suffer this humiliation, while judging by what’s on television, everyone is moving ahead in life except me,” the woman questioned.

I do not earn enough to get by in life. Not even the government subsidy suffices

Several of the letter writers complained about spending years on the waiting list for housing, without any sign of hope that they will one day be given their own home.

“No one [at the authority] has ever taken any notice of me. All we want is a decent place to live…There are five of us sleeping in a bed,” a single mother of four, wrote to the Nationalist MP.

“I cannot afford to rent. With four children, I cannot possibly work. If I have to rent then I will be left with no money to live. I am pleading for your help,” the woman, who lives with her elderly parents, implored.

For another woman, moving from one homeless shelter to another has taken her to the limit.

“I work, but I do not earn enough to get by in life. Not even the government subsidy suffices. You need to be in such a situation to be able to understand it.

“I have been in a downward spiral ever since my 10-month-old baby died. I wanted to get on with life. I have been through a lot… I cannot get a break. I am fed up of living. Yet, I admire myself for constantly fighting through it.”

Having spent her childhood and adult life living in various shelters, the woman has only one simple wish, that of giving her daughter a better life.

Questions sent to the Housing Authority about these cases were not answered by the time of writing.

Rental law will not help these people enough – Bartolo

Ivan Bartolo told Times of Malta that a common theme among the letter writers was a realisation that the new rental laws proposed by the government would not help them enough.

He said the writers were happy to share their experiences, and their names and addresses were only withheld when tabled in Parliament for data protection purposes.

“People living in vans and out on the street have all written to me. These are all people facing huge challenges in their lives.”

Mr Bartolo said in one case, a single mother whose elderly parents are going to be moved to a home is now facing eviction.

“Her landlord is throwing them out, so she will now end up out on the streets. These are extremely vulnerable people whose sole income is government benefits.”

Mr Bartolo said that while the proposed rent laws are a good start, it is not true that they will offer stability to the most vulnerable in Maltese society.

He said landlords could easily evict their tenants after the minimum one-year rental period has expired.

“In reality, a year passes by very quickly,” he said.