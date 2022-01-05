Many young cancer patients and their families know Victor Calvagna as their doctor probably during the worst times of their life. This is what they had to say about the amiable paediatrician who died on Tuesday, a few days after he was hit by a car. Mark Laurence Zammit reports

Andrew Borg Carbott

“A couple of days ago I had a slight meltdown. I was thinking about the tragic accident and couldn’t believe how Dr Calvagna managed to help so many of us but then couldn’t help himself,” the now 25-year-old founder and artistic director of a marketing agency said.

“Nobody deserves to lose their life like that but I cannot believe how such a tragedy could have happened to him, of all people.”

Borg Carbott had Hodgkin’s Lymphoma when he was just 11.

“I remember I was in his office and he ran his hands along my neck. Within minutes he knew it was something serious,” he said.

Borg Carbott remembers Calvagna describing the tumour and explaining what they needed to do.

He said that the doctor always seemed calm and composed.

“I felt safe with him. Every time he spoke to me it made me feel secure, even during the most troubling times,” Borg Carbott said.

“And you know what? Twelve years after I was cleared of my illness, he still used to send me a message on my birthday.”

Jerome Frendo and Victor Calvagna

Kenneth Frendo, father of Jerome Frendo

“Dr Calvagna was the most accessible doctor I have ever seen. He was swamped with work, yet he was always available for us.

“He insisted that we seek his help whenever, wherever. If he knew we needed him in the middle of the night, for instance, and did not call him, he would be genuinely offended,” Kenneth Frendo said.

Jerome Frendo struggled with cancer for almost four years before he succumbed to it in 2017, at the age of 20.

Kenneth Frendo described Calvagna as a medical marvel, a brilliant paediatrician.

“But, still, he was humble and down to earth, he stayed with the patient every step of the way,” Frendo recalled.

“I remember one day I was with him in his office and he opened up about the pressure and anguish he felt when he thought of all his young patients whose health was deteriorating. He really cared about his young patients,” he said.

Rebecca and Darrin Zammit Lupi

Darrin Zammit Lupi, father of Rebecca Zammit Lupi

“He was a giant of a man. He led the battle to try save my young daughter’s life,” Darrin Zammit Lupi said.

“He left no stone unturned, was always available whenever we had questions and, though the battle was ultimately unsuccessful, we will remain forever grateful for all he did and tried to do for Becs.”

Rebecca was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare and extremely aggressive form of bone cancer, more than two years ago. Less than six months later, her battle would be exacerbated by a global pandemic, which impacted her treatment plans.

She passed away on January 3 last year, at the age of 15. Her father said the last time he spoke to Calvagna was briefly at his daughter’s funeral.

“Who would have imagined that this would be happening a year later,” he asked.

“Nothing makes sense at all anymore. I can’t wrap my head around it.”

Martina Fenech and her mother.

Martina Fenech

Martina Fenech today.

“Dr Calvagna, you used to tell us that we are your heroes. The truth is, we are heroes because we were saved by a hero. I promise you that I won’t stop here,” cancer survivor Martina Fenech said.

Fenech, now 25, lost her mother to cancer when she was 15. Two months after her mother’s death, she was diagnosed with cancer herself and survived.

Martina was healed after a nine-month struggle with cancer in her brain’s nerves. She has been cancer-free ever since.

“Ten years ago I lost the person who gave me life and, today, 10 years on, I lost the person who gave me my life back,” she said, referring to her mother and to Calvagna.

Fenech said her first memory of Calvagna was bitter because she remembers him telling her she was ill.

But she shared with him one of her best moments in life – the day he told her she was cured.

“It was not easy for us to go through another illness just two months after my mother’s death but, likewise, it was not easy for you to offer us courage and hope in that moment,” she said.

“Till we meet again, champ.”