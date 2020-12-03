“I love you, Diego” Pele has written on social media, a week after the death of his “great friend” Diego Maradona, a “genius who enchanted the world”.

In Brazil, it is common to pay homage to the deceased a week after their death, when a “seventh-day mass” is celebrated by Catholics like Pele.

The two players are often rated against each other in discussions about who was the greatest of all time but Pele insisted in his Instgram post on Wednesday night that the Argentinian was second to none.