Lewis Hamilton said he was “ecstatic” on Sunday after claiming his second podium of the season with a strong third place ahead of Mercedes team-mate George Russell in the Canadian Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion, who had complained his car was “undriveable” on Friday, said his success had been rejuvenating.
“I’m back to feeling young again,” said the 37-year-old Briton who suffered acute back pain and struggled to climb from his car after last week’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.
“Honestly, I am ecstatic,” he said at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
“I didn’t expect this coming into this weekend. It’s my second podium of the year and it feels really special – especially as it is where I got my first Grand Prix win.
