Judd Trump won the Masters for a second time on Sunday when he defeated Mark Williams 10-8 in the final.

Trump had claimed the title in 2019 while Williams, the champion in 1998 and 2003, was appearing in the championship match for the first time in 20 years.

Former world champion Trump sealed victory in some style, putting together a break of 126 having trailed 8-7 at one stage.

“It’s incredible really, I got totally outplayed in the whole game,” Trump told the BBC.

“I was just trying to hang on. At 8-7 down I was kind of gone and I managed to win that frame and then I played all right in the last couple of frames.

