A new edition of Sunday Circle magazine is out this Sunday, with The Sunday Times of Malta, leading the conversation on gender, ableism and inclusion while discussing the different ways society can encourage representation.

This month’s cover story takes a look at the undoubtedly lighter topic of the Eurovision Song Contest with an exclusive interview with Maltese trio The Busker, who will be representing Malta in the upcoming contest in Liverpool. The musicians talk about the journey towards creating their winning entry, Dance (Our Own Party) and about their determination to be true to themselves and their music when performing at the notoriously politically-charged contest.

The spring edition also includes more serious food for thought, with an in-depth investigation into the challenges trans women find on the dating scene and when forming relationships. We interview three activists who share their experiences, insights and thoughts about how society can do better.

Sandra Borg, mother to Katarina, also talks about how society can do better - this time in terms of inclusion and support for disabled persons and those who care for them. Katarina has been diagnosed with Down Syndrome and is on the autism spectrum; Sandra shares their family’s journey of hope, but also the challenges they face on a daily basis.

This edition includes a lot more to enjoy with your Sunday coffee - food, fashion and environmental issues to start off with, so make sure you pick up your copy with the Sunday newspaper. The Sunday Circle’s executive editor is Ramona Depares.