Belarus’ world number two Aryna Sabalenka says she has faced “hate” in the women’s tour locker-room but hopes tensions with Ukrainian players will eventually ease.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka lost to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in Sunday’s Indian Wells final and at the media day for this week’s ATP-WTA Miami Open was asked about her recent comments on “tensions” in the locker-room between Ukrainian and Russian and Belarus players.

“It was really, really tough for me because I’ve never faced that much hate in the locker room,” said Sabalenka.

“Of course, there are a lot of haters on Instagram when you’re losing the matches, but like in the locker room, I’ve never faced that,” she added.

