Construction lobbyist Sandro Chetcuti has denied ever having an office inside the Labour Party’s headquarters, contradicting testimony given on Tuesday by the party’s former deputy leader Anġlu Farrugia.

In a sworn statement issued through his lawyer, Mr Chetcuti, who heads the Malta Developers Association, said that he “never had an office in the fourth floor or any other floor of the Labour Pary general headquarters”.

Mr Chetcuti went one step further in comments to Times of Malta.

“Not only did I never have an office there,” he said, “but prior to 2013 I did not even set foot inside the fourth floor of the Labour Party’s headquarters.”

In his affidavit, Mr Chetcuti said that his involvement in the run-up to the 2013 general election was “to hold meetings with people involved in business from all aspects of the Maltese society with officials from the Labour Party officials, including Dr Muscat, then Leader of the Opposition”.

The statement comes one day after former PL deputy leader Anġlu Farrugia told a public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination that Mr Chetcuti had an office of his own on the fourth floor of party headquarters ahead of the 2013 election.

Dr Farrugia, who now serves as parliamentary speaker, declined to name any other names despite being pressed to do so by the three-person inquiry.

He testified that he was uncomfortable with the people Dr Muscat’s PL was getting involved with and said he was “never a fan” of Dr Muscat or his "Labour movement".

Read Sandro Chetcuti's affidavit in the PDF below.