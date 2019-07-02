Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg has vowed to continue pushing for wider reforms in the construction industry, a week after a new law was ushered through in response to a spate of building collapses linked to adjacent construction works.

Among other changes, the new law saw the introduction of a site technical officer to oversee construction and demolition works at critical junctures.

The Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers has accused the government of placing much of the burden on them, and also failing in its duty as a regulator.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Dr Borg said the new laws were there to stay.

“This is the law and everyone needs to abide by it”.

He said the newly introduced legal notice was part of a much wider reform.

The minister said the government was working on introducing a register of contractors and giving more teeth to the regulators.

Former Chamber of Architects president Christopher Mintoff highlighted in June how key personnel on a construction site, including demolition contractors, crane operators and concrete pourers, among others, did not need any credentials to carry out their work.

Dr Borg said works on construction sites where architects had certified there were no issues had already got under way following the introduction of the new rules.

“What interests me is never having to see bedrooms dangling dangerously with people inside them. What interests me is people’s safety,” Dr Borg said.

An overhaul of the rules governing the construction sector was prompted by a number of near misses which saw dramatic building collapses while the residents were still inside.

Luckily, there were no serious injuries in the recent incidents, although many of those affected are still struggling to get on with their lives.

Asked if any sites had been certified as unsafe, Dr Borg said it was his understanding that on sites where work had not continued, developers were likely still awaiting an architect’s assessment.

He said the new law required a more rigorous investigation of both the construction site and neighbouring sites.

“What is certain is that the construction works under way have been certified as safe by an architect,” Dr Borg said.