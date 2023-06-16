A man who is wanted in relation to a pending court case said he was never contacted by the police, is currently working abroad, and had no intention of fleeing justice.

On Friday, police said it was looking for Ryan Dimech in connection with a pending court case.

Shortly after the statement was shared by media outlets, Dimech posted a photo of himself on his personal Facebook page stating he didn’t “steal from his country” or “kill anyone”.

“I got a big fright when I saw the statement,” Dimech told Times of Malta when contacted.

The 44-year-old said he is self-employed and travels for work, which involves the transportation of vehicles, such as boats and trucks.

Ryan Dimech's social media post shortly after police issued a statement calling him a wanted man. Photo: Ryan Dimech/Facebook

“The police never contacted me, but I was the one who had to reach out to them. I never received any court referrals throughout this whole time.”

He said the pending court case is related to family issues.

“I am no criminal; I have committed no crimes whatsoever. I've been working abroad for the past six weeks, and tonight I have a flight back to Malta," he said.

"First thing tomorrow morning I will go to the police station and speak to them. I have nothing to hide."

Contacted to see if a referral was sent to Dimech, a police spokesperson told Times of Malta it has nothing else to add from the original statement.

Just last week, the police issued another wanted person notice to the media only to be alerted later that the man was actually in prison.