European Prize for Literature winner Lara Calleja says she can now "consider having children" without the worry of passing on her rare condition to them, following the approval of an embryo testing law on Monday.

The author and activist, said her physical condition is not yet on a list of nine that could be tested for once the bill is signed into law, but that it gives her and others hope. Calleja has congenital myasthenia gravis, a rare neuromuscular condition that causes weaknesses in her facial features and arms.

In a post on Facebook, she hit out at arguments against genetic testing.

"We are now at a ridiculous point where even a fertilised egg, not yet in a womb, has to be protected. Are we going crazy?" she said.

"People like me who have a chronic condition which I can pass on to my children can now consider having children because of these tests (even though my condition is not yet on the list)."

The embryo testing law approved on Monday, will allow genetic testing prior to implantation to enable doctors to look out for nine life-limiting conditions including Huntington's Disease. It had been one of the main pledges of the Labour Party in the March general election.

Calleja, 34, who won the 2021 EU literature prize, said such tests are "standard" in civilised countries.

"Even though I love and accept myself, in no universe would I ever say that I did not wish that I wasn't like this. I don't want my children to start their lives, which is already hard, with such a big disadvantage, irrelevant of how much love and respect I received. It is a trauma I still carry with me today," Calleja said.

She went on to draw comparisons with past debates on IVF, saying that similar comments had been made at the time and yet, 15 years later, many know of people and relatives who have children because of IVF.

The law passed with cross-party support of 66 votes in favour and three against. Those against the law argue that embryo genetic testing goes against pro-life values. Four Opposition MPs - Adrian Delia, Alex Borg, Carm Mifsud Bonnici and Ivan Bartolo - have come out against the law.

A group of some 13 organisations has also come out against the law, arguing that the changes are "nothing short of eugenics" and that the embryos with genetic conditions will probably never be adopted, considering that "in the last two years the stockpile of frozen embryos has risen from 180 to over 300 this year", and none were adopted so far.

The bill awaits the signature of President George Vella, who has not confirmed if he will personally sign the law or wait until he is out of the country, when the acting president can do so.