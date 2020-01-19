Q: A couple of days ago, I ordered two items of clothing online from an Italian company. Now I have changed my mind and I no longer want to buy these products. In the meantime, the seller has informed me that the ordered items have been dispatched. I would like to stop the delivery and I want my money back. What are my rights?

A: The Consumer Rights Regulations, which are enforced in all European Union Member States, stipulate that when consumers purchase goods through a distance means of communication, such as online shopping, they are allowed 14 days within which they can withdraw from the sales contract. Consumers do not have to give a reason why they changed their mind. The 14 days start on the day consumers come into physical possession of the ordered goods.

In view of these regulations, you may inform the seller that you have changed your mind and that you want to cancel the sale and be refunded in full the money paid for the products. It is important that this communication is made in writing so that you have proof that you have cancelled the sale within the legal time-limit.

Since you have been informed that the goods ordered have been dispatched, once you receive them, you will need to send them back to the seller. If in the sale’s terms and conditions the seller informed you that in case of cancellation you have to pay for the direct costs of returning the goods, then you need to pay for this expense. If the seller did not inform you about these costs, then this expense must be paid by the trader.