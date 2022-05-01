Q: I am currently finishing my new home and I have sales agreements with traders to provide me with certain products such as apertures and a garage door. I have also paid a deposit upon confirming these sales contracts. Now these traders are asking for a higher price because they are claiming that the prices from their suppliers went up. On the signed sales contracts nowhere is there written that the agreed price may change if the market price of the material increases. My question is whether these traders can change the agreed price?

A: Since you have signed sales contracts that specify a final price, and since the contracts do not include any terms and conditions stating that the price may vary, you may insist with the traders that they are bound to provide you with the agreed products at the agreed prices. If your request is denied you may then lodge an official complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.

Want to submit your own query? Write to the MCCAA.