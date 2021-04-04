The mobility programme i-Portunus has recently issued another call for artists in literary translation and music, and for the first time ever, architects and those involved in cultural heritage.

The scheme continues to support the mobility of artists, creators and cultural professionals among all countries participating in the Creative Europe Programme.

Launched as a pilot project last year, i-Portunus has successfully funded mobilities for artists from various genres.

The i-Portunus mobility scheme is needed now more than ever to address the existing and new needs of the crea­tive sectors by offering a demand-driven mobility scheme that allows direct application through a straightforward and flexible process.

Applicants should organise a project with a host institution/partner/fellow in another Creative Europe country

The main focus of i-Portunus is to connect artists and to support international collaborations, professional deve­lopment and production-oriented residencies. This will be done via physical mobility but also, if necessary, through virtual or blended mobility variations.

The fund foresees a total budget of €500,000 spread over the upcoming five calls.

Financial support will comprise a fixed amount per applicant for transportation and a daily allowance, depending on the destination country.

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the database of Transartistshttps://www.transartists.org/category/free-tagging/i-portunus, where host organisations that previously welcomed i-Portunus grantees are highlighted.

The application should include a description of the pro­ject and its main objective, being international collaboration, production-oriented residency or professional development. The application should also provide documents showing commitment from a partner to the proposed project.

More information can be obtained from the webpage https://www.i-portunus.eu/ or by contacting the Creative Europe Desk Malta via e-mail address joseph.c.lia@ewropakreattiva.mt.