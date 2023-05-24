Belgian cycling star Remco Evenepoel took a swing at his critics on Tuesday as he announced he was back in training nine days after abandoning the Giro d’Italia with COVID-19 even though he was in the lead.

“Ups & downs are part of our job and I can accept that,” the 23-year-old, who held a narrow lead when he dropped out, posted on Facebook. “What is hard to accept is all the fake and negative comments I got after having to leave the race.”

“I just want to ask everyone to remember I am not a robot, but also a normal human being, husband, son, teammate etc. with normal feelings,” he wrote adding that he would use it as motivation.

“After today’s check-ups and medical screenings, I got the green light to start training again.”

Evenepoel, the Giro favourite, left the race on May 14 after testing positive. He returned to Belgium the next day, “sick as a dog,” according to the boss of his Soudal-Quick Step team, Patrick Lefevere.

