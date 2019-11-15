The Malta national team face their toughest test in their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign when they take on Spain at the Ramon de Carranza Stadium in Cadiz tonight (kick-off: 20.45).

Today’s match is likely to be a celebrative occasion for the Spanish national team who will be playing in front of their fans for the first time since they cut their ticket for next summer’s Euro 2020 finals last month.

On the other hand, Malta’s main task will be that of producing a resolute display against the Spanish Armada to try and achieve an honourable result and may be grind out a point that would boost their aspirations of avoiding bottom spot in Group F.

If we look at the history books, the omens are not too promising as Spain have won all seven previous meetings between the two countries with the European Championship qualifier, played in Seville on December 21, 1983, where the Spaniards demolished the national team 12-1, still the most talked-about match from the Spanish press when these two nations meet.

Contacted by the Times of Malta yesterday, Malta coach Ray Farrugia admitted that his players face a herculean task against what he describes as ‘one of the best teams in the world’.

“The reality is that we have a very difficult task on our hands as we are playing, in my opinion, one of the best teams in the world,” Farrugia said.

“The Spanish team are composed of some of the best players in circulation and we need to be in top form if we are to come out of the pitch with a creditable result.

“Our game plan is very simple. We need to be tactically very disciplined and give very little space to the Spanish forwards.

“This is a major test for my players and every single member of my team must give his 200 per cent.”

The national side heads for their final two qualifiers against Spain and Norway, on Monday, on the back of a damaging 1-0 defeat to the Faroes Islands last month which saw the team slip back to the bottom of the group on goal difference with the Nordics.

Huge mark

Farrugia said that the defeat in Torshavn left a huge mark on his players who were left devastated.

However, he said that one must look at the bigger picture of what he and his technical staff have done in the last two years to try and revive the national team’s fortunes.

“When I was given the job two years ago, the national team was in a very poor state,” he said.

“I took the bold decision of trying to rebuild the national team by injecting some young blood. We have brought on the likes of Joseph Mbong, Juan Corbalan, Jake Grech, Matthew Guillaumier and Dunstan Vella and they have done very well for the team, despite a lot of scepticism.

“When I decided to take such a stance, I knew that there will be some difficult times for me in terms of results, but I was ready to sacrifice myself for whoever comes after me.

“Whatever happens in these last two matches, I still think that we have done a lot of valuable ground work in terms of rebuilding our national team.

“We have laid the foundations for the future of our national team and hopefully we can start reaping the rewards of this investment in two years’ time.”

Prior to the departure to Spain, Farrugia had to make do without defender Ferdinando Apap, who was unable to travel, but opted against naming a replacement.

Among the new faces in the Malta squad for the Spain and Norway matches are Floriana winger Brandon Paiber and goalkeeper Rashed Al Tumi, who is on the books of Casarano.

Defender Steve Borg is out of the match against Spain as he must serve a one-match ban. His place in the heart of Malta’s three-man defence is set to go to Valletta’s Jonathan Caruana.

Juan Corbalan, who missed last month’s matches against Sweden and Faroe Islands due to injury, is pushing for a return to the starting formation as one of the two wing backs along with Joseph Mbong.

“We still have one or two decisions to make before finalising our starting formation against Spain,” Farrugia said.

“But the atmosphere in the group is very good and I am very happy to see that our veteran players in the squad are continuing to act as mentors to the youngsters we have, especially when we are approaching such difficult matches.

“I can only promise that we will give everything we have to try and get the best possible result.”

PREVIOUS ENCOUNTERS

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP

15-05-83 Malta vs Spain 2-3

21-12-83 Spain vs Malta 12-1

26-03-19 Malta vs Spain 0-2

WORLD CUP

22-01-89 Malta vs Spain 0-2

23-03-89 Spain vs Malta 4-0

18-12-96 Malta vs Spain 0-3

12-02-97 Spain vs Malta 4-0