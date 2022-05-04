A woman whose estranged husband allegedly threatened to shoot their children and himself on Easter Sunday testified about the ordeal on Wednesday.

The woman was testifying via video link in proceedings against the 37-year-old Gharghur man who allegedly threatened to shoot his 15-year old foster daughter, her foster cousin, his 10-year-old autistic daughter and finally himself.

The incident was triggered by the man’s suspicions that his wife had a relationship with the daughter’s biological father.

The couple had been married for twelve years but relations turned sour and the situation deteriorated in January when the accused moved out of the family home following a row with the girl he had fostered since she was seven months old.

Days later, the wife received a letter for personal separation which she initially refused to accept, hoping to restore their relationship.

But she subsequently went along with court proceedings for separation after obtaining proof that her husband was having an affair with a married woman, a mother-of-three, from the same village.

She told the court that on Easter Sunday she had lunch with her parents. Later, her foster child insisted on meeting her natural father, a request the mother resisted since she preempted her husband’s negative reaction.

But when the girl continued to insist, she finally agreed to go to a Sliema restaurant for the meeting at around 7pm.

“We had a drink with the man and his relatives and then left,” recalled the witness, describing how she drove back home at around 8.30pm.

While at the restaurant, she got a WhatsApp call from her husband, asking for their whereabouts.

Back home and settling down in bed, she suddenly heard the front door slam.

It was around 2:55am on April 18.

Her bedroom door was locked, a precaution she had been taking since her marriage had hit the rocks.

The accused stormed into the apartment, banged on his wife’s door and then headed straight into his foster daughter's room.

“Get out. Choose between me or your dad,” he snapped.

But when his wife intervened, asking for an explanation, the enraged man pushed her out of the flat in her pajamas, wanting to know if she had met the other man.

Struggling helplessly to push the door open, she called out to her daughter to hand over her mobile and when the girl did, she promptly dialed 112 for help.

She then ran barefoot out on the street, hiding among some potted plants on a verandah until police arrived.

Meanwhile, her daughter called, pleading with her to “come back.”

The woman feared going back to face her husband but felt bad about leaving the girls behind.

When the officers arrived soon after, she was told to put her mobile on speaker when the accused called telling her that unless she returned he would kill the kids and himself.

He texted her soon after and then called a second time warning her that it was “time up.”

“I screamed and shouted,” the witness said as she recounted the episode which ended when police intervened and she was finally reunited with the girls.

“When he came home, he was not in his right mind. In my opinion he had drunk,” explained the witness.

“He is a quiet person, not talkative, highly talented and loves the children, but when under the influence of alcohol he changes. And this had often happened lately,” she said.

Inspector John Spiteri prosecuted.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Franco Debono were defence counsel.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi appeared parte civile.