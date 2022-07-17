Summiting the highest mountain in Western Europe is not only a physical feat, the journey to the top leaves you with indescribable emotion for what you’ve accomplished, according to mountaineer Zach Cassar.

Cassar, along with Andrew Pullicino, managed to summit Mont Blanc earlier this month, after an arduous journey that saw them battling bad weather, crossing the ‘gulley of death’ and struggling not to fall through crevasses in the glaciers.

Zach, who caught the mountaineering bug after completing the Kilimanjaro challenge, said that making new friends in the sport spurred him to take on more challenging climbs.

“I was totally unaware of what hiking meant when I started out,” he said.

“But after Kilimanjaro, I continued to train and make friends in the sport. After doing every trail in Malta twice over, my love of nature ultimately pushed me to look for new challenges. Malta has beautiful vistas, but after a while it gets repetitive.

Zach, Andrew and two of their friends originally aimed at an expedition to Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in continental Europe, but due to COVID-19 restrictions surrounding travel to Russia at the time, it was ruled out.

First ascent missed peak by 15 metres

However, after months of doing CrossFit, hill training, hiking and running on sand, the group set their sights on Mont Blanc as travel to France seemed like an achievable target.

Before attempting their desired ascent, the group first did a ‘trial run’ on Mount Gran Paradiso, where mountaineering officials determined whether they were skilled enough to make it up to Mont Blanc. However, their first attempt was marred by dangerous terrain and treacherous weather, which left them unable to ascend the peak just 15 metres from the top.

“The guides in Europe are nothing like those in Africa and South America,” Zach said.

“If the weather is even a hair worse than what they consider to be a cut-off, the climb will be cancelled.

“That first ascent was full of bad weather, so much so that we attempted it at 2am where we identified a window of opportunity. But to make matters worse, the terrain was full of crevasses, some as deep as 30 metres, and the increasing static electricity put us at higher risk for a lightning strike,” he continued.

“When they told us we were only 15 metres from the peak I wanted to press on, but the decision was already made. I was disappointed but I understand the risks, there have been deaths on the mountain associated with these conditions frequently. It should not be taken lightly either.”

The approaching storm on Gran Paradiso

‘If I tell you to run, run’

Back at base camp, even more disappointment was waiting. Out of the six that started the journey, the four Maltese youth and two British tourists, mountaineering officials decided that two from the Malta group and one of the Brits did not have sufficient skills to make the ascent to Mont Blanc.

“It was another blow,” Zach admitted.

“In my mind, I had seen the four of us at the peak, but the reality had turned out different.”

Nevertheless, they climbed towards their next challenge, crossing the Grand Couloir, an accident black spot that climbers refer to as “the gully of death”.

“This is a 30- to 40-metre stretch of the mountain with very active rockfall, where you have to be careful of every step. The adage is you have to wait, listen and cross,” he continued.

“Just a week before we were there, a person had died at the crossing. Our guide told us in no uncertain terms ‘If I tell you to run, you run’”.

Just after completing the Grand Couloir, the third person in their group decided not to continue the climb and turned back with another guide.

“It was a bit demoralising,” Zach said.

“At that point, it was just me and Andrew and we were left with the feeling of ‘who’s next?’ we were losing a person every day. The climb up was gruelling, it was a constant and hard scramble upwards at every turn.”

The thrill of the peak

But despite the hardship to get there, finally finding the right window to make it to the top of the mountain paid off.

“We set out again at around 2am, when we thought that we might have the perfect window of opportunity to bypass difficult weather,” Zach said.

Zach standing in the shadow of Mont Blanc.

“We couldn’t have timed it any better. We reached the peak at around 6am and it was perfect. I was so happy and proud, it was incredible.”

“When you’re speaking metaphorically of a challenge as a ‘mountain to climb’ I can confirm it really is physically and mentally quite difficult,” he continued.

“At several points, I thought, ‘why am I doing this? Why am I not sitting at home?’ But the emotion I felt at the summit made it all worth it, I was tearing up taking it all in and the journey that led us there.”

Zach says that, while on the way down a mountain he has often said “never again”, he nonetheless has plans to continue mountaineering when possible, and is looking towards mountains in South America. While war in Ukraine has definitely shifted plans to scale Mount Elbrus in Russia, he still hopes to mount the peak one day.

“What I truly enjoyed is meeting so many like-minded people who enjoy the sport and I’m curious to see where the next adventure may take us.”