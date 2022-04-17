Malta’s youngest-ever parliamentarian, 18-year-old Eve Borg Bonello, is adamant that women should not be lured to parliament through quotas, despite being elected through the gender corrective mechanism herself.

Borg Bonello dismissed claims her position on quotas is now untenable following her election through the gender quota on Tuesday, which saw her make it to parliament along with 11 other women from the Labour and Nationalist parties.

Instead, she wants to help bring about further changes that will encourage women to enter politics.

“If I were to change my position, that would not stop the system. What could stop the system is being vocal against it,” she said, acknowledging she had often spoken out against the mechanism in the past. And going back on her belief now would make her a “hypocrite”.

“I plan to stick to my position if it ends up being on the agenda again. If there is a discussion, I plan to have these same ideas, even if it will work against me, because that is what I believe in.”

The PN MP law student said she believes gender imbalances should be corrected through long-term changes.

“If we really want a better and more efficient and effective parliament, we shouldn’t be looking at things like quotas. We should be looking at things like a full-time parliament with less MPs, with structures that accommodate everyone, like in-house childcare and, most importantly, better hours so that all our MPs can fully focus on their parliamentary work,” Borg Bonello said.

The mechanism, which came into force after a small number of women were elected in the March general election, translated into 12 additional seats being added to parliament.

Each seat was filled by women who contested the

election but who narrowly failed to get enough votes to make it to parliament. The mechanism is aimed at increasing the number of women in parliament to ensure proper representation and has the backing of PL and PN, despite strong objections from the smaller parties.

‘I want to prove people wrong’

Borg Bonello is also keen on proving wrong those who still question her ability to serve in parliament because of her age and said she plans to take the time to learn from those with experience while also “injecting new ideas”.

Admitting she did feel “a tiny bit intimidated” by those around her, especially peers she has looked up to since she was a little girl, the student believes her age puts her in a unique position to serve young people.

This, she said, is especially relevant since 16-year-olds voted for the first time in the general election and so their views and concerns should be represented by someone of the same generation.

“Sixteen-year-olds deserve someone who can represent them. We are a generation that’s facing the existential crisis of climate change. So, it’s no surprise that these sorts of issues are being championed by younger people. And I hope to be one of those voices that would ensure we have an even greener future.

“But I’d be lying if I say I’m not a tiny bit intimidated, although I really look forward to rolling up my sleeves and doing my utmost to represent those people who voted for me. But yes, I am still a bit in shock.”

And although the March election was Borg Bonello’s first, she said she is used to being in the public eye, especially since she took up activism when she was just 14.

Now, as an 18-year-old parliamentarian, she is ready to work for what she believes is a “new kind of politics” and pointed to her short and inexpensive campaign as an example of the style of politics she wants to be known for.

On her priorities moving forward, Borg Bonello said she is passionate about climate change, human rights and good governance, the three key issues she hopes to focus mainly on.

“I want to live in a country where criminals are sent to prison, not given lucrative government contracts.

“I don’t exactly know what my future holds but I believe that politics is a marathon, not a sprint. So, I hope to be around for a while to continue fighting for the things I’ve always been vocal about and to remain true to my positions, my values or my ideas.”