An environmental activist has been so moved by a note placed on a memorial to a motorcyclist, that she is now searching for its author.

Cami Appelgren is appealing for help to find a Scottish man called Dennis who placed a handwritten note above the memorial to Raymond Xerri from Fgura, who died in a tragic accident in Dingli on March 4, 1980.

“R.I.P. I never knew you as I am a visitor to Malta. On my many trips to Malta, I have passed your memorial plaque when out walking. This may be my last trip to your island as I am getting older. That was denied to you.

Be at peace and know you are remembered as I often recall your plaque,” the note reads.

Appelgren said that she spotted the note during a walk through Dingli and was immediately struck by it. “I stopped. I read. I cried. I needed to see this. I needed a reminder of what life is all about.”

"Dennis... whoever you are. Thank you is not enough. I’m speechless actually. I’m too emotional right now to write what I’m actually feeling... not sure I can put it down in words."

She said she is now determined to find Dennis before he goes back home.

When asked how the search was going, she said that she had shared her post on the Expats Malta Facebook Group and she was hoping people who know Dennis would let him know that she wants to meet him.

“I want to meet him before he flies back to Scotland. He touched my heart this morning and I wish to thank him in person.”

If you have information about the author of this note, please get in touch with the Times of Malta on +356 2276 4322.