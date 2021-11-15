Journalist and singer Maria Muscat, better known as La Barokka, has spoken up of her grief about being barred from reading the news bulletins on national television because of her weight.

Speaking on ‘Ta’ Filgħodu’ on TVM, Muscat said it took 20 years for her to be given the green light to read her first news bulletin live on the national broadcaster. She fronted the 8pm news bulletin for the first time in September.

“What irritates me is when someone is discriminated because they look different, and I have suffered from this. In fact, it has taken 20 years for me to read the news, and this not only happened on PBS, but even on previous stations where I worked before.”

The programme was aired on Sunday morning.

The host, Stephanie Spiteri and guests were discussing a recent study that shows that overweight people would be willing to lose weight if the government offered them a financial incentive to do so.

Screengrab from the programme.

Muscat said she is aware that being overweight is unhealthy but says it is not right to be discriminated against because of her weight.

“I always say when you are reading the news, the most important thing is you provide the message and the news. I always say the news is not provided from the gut, but through word of mouth and the way you explain things.”

She said she is aware that she has gotten certain "looks" and "comments" from others because of her weight, and that hurts her.

"I believe, actually I am, the only newscaster that is overweight.”