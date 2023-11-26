Novak Djokovic said he accepts responsibility for Serbia’s Davis Cup semi-final defeat by Italy on Saturday after failing to convert three match points against Jannik Sinner.

The world number one had his Italian counterpart on the ropes in the second singles rubber at 5-4 up, but allowed Sinner to recover and win 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 to force the doubles decider.

Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic, who had won the opening singles rubber against Lorenzo Musetti, were defeated by Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-4 and leave Malaga disappointed.

“For me personally it’s a huge disappointment, because I take the responsibility, obviously having three match points, being so close to win it,” Djokovic told reporters.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com