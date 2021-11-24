Former minister Konrad Mizzi has been discharged from hospital and will continue his recovery from.

Writing on Facebook, the controversial politician thanked the staff at Mater Dei Hospital, the public for “messages of encouragement”, and “most of all God”.

Mizzi was admitted to hospital on November 16 with a fever and peritonitis, the swelling of the tissue that lines the abdomen.

It is understood that, on admission, his condition was deemed potentially life threatening by medical staff.

Sources told Times of Malta it is unlikely Mizzi will appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) until after the new year.

There are only three sittings left before the House goes into its Christmas recess and Mizzi is not expected to have fully recovered before then.

Mizzi’s statement came just as the PAC met to grill former Electrogas director Paul Apap Bologna on Wednesday afternoon.

The PAC is meant to hear Mizzi’s testimony as part of its probe into the Electrogas power station deal, which is riddled with allegations of corruption and maladministration.

However, they have so far only heard his lengthy oral statement.

Mizzi had spearheaded the deal during his time as energy minister.

In 2018, the auditor general found that the Electrogas bid to win the lucrative contract failed to comply with minimum requirements in “multiple instances”.

Prior to being assassinated in 2017, Daphne Caruana Galizia had made corruption allegations with regard to Mizzi, Electrogas frontman Yorgen Fenech and the prime minister’s former chief of staff, Keith Schembri.

Mizzi now serves as an independent MP in parliament, having been expelled from the Labour Party’s parliamentary group in 2020.