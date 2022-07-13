Mo Farah enjoyed a remarkable career on the track becoming the first British athlete to win four Olympic gold medals, but his road to glory was, in reality, a much grimmer version of Chariots of Fire.

“The truth is I’m not who you think I am,” the 39-year-old Somalia-born great told the BBC in a revelatory documentary, broadcast this week, about his life.

The six-time world outdoor champion said even the name that appears in the record books is wrong. He is Hussein Abdi Kahin.

Farah decided to discard the fantasy life story he had created after he was reunited with his mother Aisha in Somaliland during the making of the documentary.

“It’s important that you tell your story. Lying is a sin,” she said.

He was not the ‘mummy’s boy’ he had declared himself when he described being brought up by Aisha in Brighton.

