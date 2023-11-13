A drug addict allegedly assaulted his friend with a sword after he turned paranoid following a six-day cocaine spree, later telling police that he thought that the victim was “the devil.”

Josef Grech, a 33-year-old Cospicua resident, was arrested on Saturday morning shortly after his friend turned up at the local police station, his right arm bleeding profusely, claiming he had been attacked.

When police rushed to the site of the alleged attack, they came across Grech, seated outside on the steps to the doorway of the residence in Triq il-Madonna tal-Grazzja.

When they asked him about the incident he repeated over and over, “I thought he was the devil”, with reference to the victim.

It turned out that the two had been consuming cocaine together when suddenly, the accused “turned paranoid” and struck his friend with a sword.

It also emerged that Grech had been consuming cocaine for six or seven days prior to the violent episode.

Following the attack, he was taken into police custody and subsequently to Mater Dei Hospital.

He was in no state to speak to police at the time.

When ultimately declared fit, he opted for his right to silence, explained prosecuting Inspector Paul Camilleri.

On Monday, dressed in a suit, his mother and another relative seated anxiously behind him, the accused pleaded not guilty to grievous bodily harm, assault as well as insulting and threatening the victim.

He was also charged with relapsing.

Given the background of the alleged violence, his lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri, requested the court to appoint an expert to run toxicological tests on blood and if necessary hair samples of the accused.

The prosecution did not object and Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia upheld the request.

The defence cast doubt on his criminal intent because of the drug-induced paranoia.

A request for bail was objected to by the prosecution who argued that the offences were serious and the victim, who was still in hospital fighting for his life, was still to testify.

There was also the risk that he might commit future offences.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono countered that the accused’s criminal record was only tainted by a traffic offence.

Moreover, since the victim was still hospitalised, it was not easy for the accused to approach him.

Grech’s mother was also willing to take him into her home and step in as third-party guarantor.

The prosecution added that the accused had admitted that he wanted to kick his drug habit but was “still weak” and if allowed to go back to “that particular residence” would likely lapse into further trouble.

After hearing submissions the court turned down the request in view of the nature of the charges, the fear of tampering and the fact that the accused was a drug addict.

The court placed the accused under a temporary supervision order under the guidance of a probation officer.

AG lawyer Cynthia Tomasuolo also prosecuted.