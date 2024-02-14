Jesmond Zerafa said that the Valletta FC fans were the main reason why he decided to return to Maltese football and fill the role of technical director at the Premier League club.

Valletta are passing through one of the most difficult Premier League seasons in recent years and are at serious risk of losing their top-flight status for the first time in their club history.

Last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Birkirkara has left the Citizens just one point outside of the relegation zone and they face a crucial clash with relegation rivals Mosta this weekend.

Zerafa enjoys a long association with Valletta FC as after a highly successful playing career which saw him win every major domestic honour in Maltese football, he went into management and was handed the reins of his hometown club twice, winning the Premier League title in 2011 and 2012, before a short stint in 2020.

