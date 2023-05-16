Five years after former police sergeant Simon Schembri lost part of his right arm in a hit-and-run, he is still waiting for the court proceedings to be concluded so that he can put the painful incident behind him once and for all.

“I have closed many chapters connected with this incident but the book is still open,” he told Times of Malta on the anniversary of that life-changing day.

“I want to forget what happened but I cannot as the court case is still pending…. Once the trial by jury starts, and I will have to testify, I will have to rekindle memories I have been battling to forget.”

His foundation claims that the case has been slowed due to the accused filing constitutional proceedings claiming prejudicial publicity, which must be decided before a date is set.

Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

Sitting in the living room of his Paola home, flanked by his Cavalier King Charles pets Betty and Molly, the 53-year-old is grateful to have survived the accident and is working hard to remain positive and get on with his life.

“This is a birthday of life. Five years ago, I fought for my life. It was my biggest battle for survival and, just because a part of my body is missing, it doesn’t mean I should give up on life,” he said.

Schembri was propelled into the national spotlight after he was dragged along several metres of tarmac under a speeding car on May 15, 2018. The incident saw one of his arms amputated and he suffered extensive injuries to his other limbs, his upper body and lungs – in all, he endured some 60 per cent disability.

Schembri had tried to stop a 17-year-old who had allegedly been driving a third party’s Mercedes without a licence and not wearing a seat belt. Liam Debono was charged with attempted murder within days of the incident and the compilation of evidence was heard. The case is now awaiting trial.

Liam Debono was charged with attempted murder and awaits trial.

Now, five years on, Schembri marked the day of the accident.

In a Facebook post he wrote: “Today is the day that changed my life. I would like to thank all first responders that didn’t give up on me so that I can live another day and also my family and friends for their support. But, after five years of this horrible day, justice is still not served.”

The charity he founded – the Blue Light Foundation – went further, saying the court delay is “secondary victimisation” for Simon and his family “who need closure”.

“The court of first instance has wrapped up and also the attorney general has done his job by drafting the bill of indictment. What slowed the matters is a constitutional case filed by the accused who is claiming redress on the basis of prejudicial publicity,” the foundation said on a Facebook post.

It added: “How can anyone expect that such cases are not covered by the media, this can never be expected, especially when we are living under the democratic umbrella protected by freedom of expression.”

In February, Times of Malta reported that more than 100 cases are awaiting trial by jury, with delays due to a variety of reasons, including constitutional proceedings that have to be decided before the case can go to trial

Speaking about why he felt the need to mark the day, Schembri said: “This is not a day I can forget. When I look at my hand it keeps rekindling the memory.”

He looks down at his bionic right hand and adds: “My dogs are scared of it. But, at least, I can hold things with it.”

Simon Schembri had to have one of his arms amputated after the crash but has learnt to adapt using a bionic right hand.

The retired officer describes the last five years as a rebirth – where he has had to relearn how to do things he took for granted. Some things, like riding his beloved vintage Lambretta scooters, he cannot do.

“You have to adapt. You need to have a lot of patience. Before, for example, if I wanted to sweep the floor, I’d just grab a broom and sweep. Now I have to think about how I will hold the broom. You have to think about everything,” he said, adding that a friend of his, who lost his hand as a child, helped him through it.

He is also helping other survivors of life-changing incidents

And Simon is now trying to do the same for others. He founded the Blue Light Foundation to provide psychological and financial support to members of disciplined forces who are involved in serious incidents.

But he is also helping other survivors of life-changing incidents.

He was recently contacted by the sister of a man who lost his arm in a motorcycle accident.

“I went to meet with him. I gave him hope and he is someone who can understand what I went through,” he said.

This is something he wants to do more of ‒ help others. That was why he became a police officer, a role he retired from in February 2021, having completed 25 years of service.