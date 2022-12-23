A thyroid cancer patient is raising funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation to support the charity that helped her during her moments of difficulty.

“I cannot give back as much as I have received and that is why I put together my own fundraiser so that I can help others,” 25-year-old Cheyenne Muscat told Times of Malta.

With the annual L-Istrina event around the corner, Cheyenne uploaded a video on social media explaining her story and asking people to donate to the MCCFF, which provides financial, material and professional support to people with severe chronic illnesses, including cancer.

Moments of loneliness and difficulty: Cheyenne after her operation back in January 2021.

In just three weeks, she has managed to collect over €5,000.

“I have received so many messages of support and donations from people whom I never met, you just realise how people have a big heart and are ready to help.”

From a normal check-up to a cancer diagnosis

Last year, Cheyenne was living an active life, focusing on her graphic design career and also on one of her many passions, dancing.

In January 2021, she went for what she thought would be a normal check-up but would end up changing her life completely.

She told the doctor she felt a slight tightness in her throat and, after a quick examination, he found a lump.

There were moments when I felt very vulnerable and all I wanted was a hug - Cheyenne Muscat

Following several tests, the lump turned out to be a cyst and Cheyenne was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

On January 16, 2021, she underwent an operation followed by radioactive iodine treatment, which left her feeling weak and tired.

“I had to spend two days in isolation in the hospital after the treatment and another five days on my own at home, with no contact with my family,” she said.

“There were moments when I felt very vulnerable and all I wanted was a hug. Those moments were very hard.”

Apart from being left with a scar on her neck, one of her vocal cords was left paralysed after the operation.

'I love to talk, I am very loud'

“This was a big thing for me. Many people know that I love to talk, and I am very loud, so it was very difficult that, all of a sudden, people couldn’t understand me,” she said.

This was also a time when social distancing and wearing masks was the norm, making it more difficult for her to raise her voice. Through vocal therapy and time, her voice got better.

‘The cancer is everywhere now, but I won’t wallow in self-pity’

Despite the treatment, a year following her operation, Cheyenne was informed that the cancer had spread to her lungs.

“I had to start radioactive treatment again but a much stronger dose this time round,” she said.

“There are moments when I would ask myself why this was happening to me. I felt moments of loneliness but, with a lot of support, I remained strong and moved forward,” she recalled.

MCCFF covered thousands of euros in treatment

Cheyenne praised all the doctors and nurses at Mater Dei Hospital who took care of her, saying they all treated her “like one of their daughters”.

She recalled how her treatment cost thousands of euros, all covered by the MCCFF.

“I had to take some injections, which cost €800 each, and the MCCFF covered and provided all the treatment for me,” she said.

“Without them, I wouldn’t have managed. There are so many people out there who would not manage without their help.”

Donations are open until Christmas Day and can be sent either by Revolut or BOV on +356 9983 7246. https://www.facebook.com/e.lementicm