Michele Marcolini is expecting his players to provide the right response after Saturday’s defeat to Italy when the national team host Ukraine in another Euro 2024 qualifier at the National Stadium on Tuesday (kick-off: 8.45pm).

The Maltese head into the match on the back of a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of European champions Italy at the Stadio San Nicola in Bari. While there was very little hope that the team could secure a positive result against one of the giants on the continent, however, what disappointed most was the feeble challenge posed by the team, particularly in the second half.

Marcolini told the media that nobody in the national team clan can be happy about what happened in Bari last weekend but has backed his players to rise to the occasion and try and prove that they can produce a much better display against the Ukrainians.

