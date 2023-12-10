At 17 years old, he is already being compared to Neymar and Pele. But Endrick, the teenager hailed as Brazilian football’s next great hope, says he doesn’t pay attention to the hype.

“I know no one can even touch the feet of Pele. He’s the King of football,” says the young forward, who just helped Sao Paulo club Palmeiras to a second straight Brazilian league title and will join Real Madrid next year when he turns 18.

“I just want to be Endrick. I want to show them who Endrick is,” he told AFP in an interview at an event with a new sponsor in Sao Paulo.

Compact, fast and ingenious with the ball, Endrick has already racked up an impressive list of accolades since making his professional debut at 16.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com