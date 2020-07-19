He has lived in a camp with no shoes on his feet, fled a war that killed his father, crossed the Sahara, hitch-hiked through Libya, lied about his origins to stay alive and spent over two days at sea… all from a burning desire to study.

Samuel Maker left his hometown in South Sudan at 12 years of age and reached Malta last year aged 18, where his dream of one day becoming a doctor has become a little more real.

So fierce is Samuel’s urge to pursue his education that soon after he was let out of detention last September, he queued up to enrol at MCAST behind prospective students with no residential documents in hand.

He was enrolled into an information and communications technology course and in the meantime spent day and night learning English.

Last week he sat at the Jesuit Refugee Services offices in Birkirkara recounting, in English, his journey in search of a better education.

‘Sometimes I did not even have shoes on my feet’

When the South Sudan civil war broke out in 2013, Samuel knew that the only way to further his studies was to seek shelter in a camp for internally displaced people.

He left his hometown Bentiu for the capital Juba, accompanied only by his nephew.

There he studied a variety of subjects but his mind was set on the sciences. He wanted to become a doctor; his need, he said, is “to help people”.

“But the main priority of the NGOs running the camp was to provide us with the necessities: food and shelter. Sometimes I did not even have shoes on my feet.

"The level of education was mainly that of primary school. I knew I could not further my studies there, especially during a war.”

Civil unrest in the landlocked country was an ever-present threat, and when a series of clashes erupted in 2016, Samuel received news that his father had been killed.

He was used as human currency, sold from one person to another

“They were initially reluctant to tell me, fearing I would harm myself. But when I learnt of his death, I replied: it’s all in God’s hands. I will keep on going.”

He left for Khartoum, Sudan, in 2017: “It was so difficult there. There were no jobs and no support for refugees, so I had to keep moving. But our government does not have a political relationship with Libya, so I had to cross the Sahara.”

Unfortunately, Libya too was at war.

‘I wanted to live so I lied about my origins’

“Life in Libya for a Christian South Sudanese is difficult, not only because of political discord but also because of ISIS factions. Sometimes I had to say I was from Sudan and I did not reveal my religious beliefs. I wanted to live.”

Penniless, he hitch hiked his way across the country by doing odd jobs in agriculture and animal husbandry and being paid in kind.

He managed to save some money by working in construction but when he tried to enter Tripoli, he was detained and stripped of his passport.

He managed to hide some money in his underwear.

He was then used as human currency, sold from one person to another until he “risked it and fled at sunset”.

He paid his way to Misurata and was eventually told he would be taken to Europe for 2,000 Libyan dinars.

‘If I don’t study my life will remain as is’

Samuel made it to Malta on June 5 after two-and-a-half days at sea.

As soon as he was released from detention in September, he told the administrators of the open centre that he wanted to study.

Back then, he still needed a translator to communicate and was referred to English language classes provided by NGOs.

The young man, who is still waiting for a reply on his protection status, was told his chances of studying at MCAST were minimal.

“But I wanted to give it a go… I joined a line of students and when the person at the desk saw my documents, they called someone from administration.

“I was told they couldn’t promise me anything, but considering my enthusiasm, they were going to try.”

Samuel was accepted at the college and studied ICT for a year. In the meantime, he spent days and nights learning English. His dream, however, is to become a doctor, so he wants to change his course.

“If I don’t study, my life will not improve. I want to change my life for the better. I want a better life for my children and future generations.”

Running 190km for students like Samuel

On July 25, Claudio Camilleri and Patrick Tabone will attempt a 190km run around the island to raise funds for people like Samuel who want to further their education.

They will leave from Sliema’s Independence Gardens and hope to return to the same spot 35 hours later after traversing the islands on foot.

They want to raise €15,000 for NGOs JRS and Kopin: the funds will sustain an educational support programme, which will support asylum seekers and refugees with personalised packages aimed at enabling them to complete primary and secondary education or sixth form, access higher educational institutions or improve their employability.

Samuel’s strong motivation to do whatever it takes to further his education has seen him benefit from similar NGO projects including a student accommodation initiative by JRS and Integra, and the purchase of a computer through a Kopin project.

Donations may be made by visiting www.1run.mt