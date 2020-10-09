Malta national team coach Devis Mangia is eyeing his first three points in this Nations League campaign when his Maltese side take on Andorra in La Vella, on Saturday (kick-off: 20.45).

Mangia guided Malta towards its first victory under his charge when they saw off Gibraltar 2-0 in an international friendly, last Wednesday.

