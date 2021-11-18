Matthew Caruana Galizia has described feeling so angry after his mother's murder that he wanted to kick down the door of then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and "beat him to the floor".

The son of Daphne Caruana Galizia opened up about his anger on the Jon Mallia podcast, confessing that he thinks the rage he feels will never leave.

"I am still angry today, I think it's not going away and I think it's totally justifiable," he said.

"The real question is how to channel that anger into useful and effective actions. That's what I'm trying to do and that's what we should be thinking about."

Matthew Caruana Galizia was the first person on the scene of the car bomb on October 16 2017 and has previously described the horror of discovering his mother's remains strewn across a field near their home.

In his conversation with Mallia, he recalled how he felt during the weeks after the murder.

"At the time of the murder, I would get very angry. I wanted to turn up outside the prime minister’s office, kick the door down and beat him to the floor. To me, he was responsible for this whole situation," he said.

During the two-and-a-half-hour podcast, Mallia asks Caruana Galizia for his views on those who have attempted to pin some of the blame for the assassination on him.

"How do you react to people saying you shouldn't have left the car outside? Some people even asked why the dog did not bark that night," Mallia asks.

"I believe people feel guilty for what happened, and they try to shift the blame on someone else, to feel better, even if that means blaming a journalist's murder on a dog that did not bark," Caruana Galizia replied.

Caruana Galizia said that when his mother was murdered, there were around 50 active libel suits or defamation cases against her in court. Photo: Il-Podcast ta' Jon.

The pair discussed revelations of political corruption and how he worked with his mother on the Panama Papers project that exposed how former energy minister Konrad Mizzi and ex-chief of staff Keith Schembri held secret companies.

"The moment we pressed 'publish' on the Panama Papers story, I was sure the government in Malta would collapse," Caruana Galizia recalled.

"That is why I believe Joseph Muscat is responsible for what happened afterwards, because following those revelations, he should have kicked out the implicated persons, but he did not."

Il-Podcast ta' Jon with Matthew Caruana Galizia will be available from Thursday night.