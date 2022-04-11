A large image of a personal encounter with Pope John Paul II on board an Air Malta flight dominates the hallway of Adrian Casha’s family home in Żurrieq.

The image shows Casha, a former Air Malta cabin crew member, holding the hand of the pope during the pontiff’s visit to Malta in 2001.

“St John Paul II’s image is still imprinted in my mind. His fragile but saintly appearance was a unique moment of a lifetime. I remember well the pope’s hand shaking and his slow movement caused by Parkinson’s,” Casha says.

“Like most people, I always associated Parkinson’s with an older person and an involuntary tremor. So when, at the age of 50, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, I initially thought it was a mistake.”

Casha was stunned to hear the news from his consultant neurologist Malcolm Vella.

“It was a massive shock that changed me completely, especially my perspective towards life. I mistakenly thought that the rigidity on the right side of my body and the stiffness in my neck were some kind of symptoms of a pinched nerve and not related to Parkinson’s.”

Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that may lead to shaking, stiffness and difficulty with walking, balance and coordination. Symptoms usually begin gradually and get worse over time.

It took Casha, now 53, three years to accept this condition – and also to realise that he held the key to unlocking his present and future wellbeing.

Tony Casha now: “I have found boxing to be the most effective physical therapy so far.”

“Life has given me so many blessings. I feel determined to be of service to others and support whoever needs my help and assistance. This is my mission. To be close to people who need my time and presence,” Casha says.

A former FIFA referee and a UEFA certified referee coach and instructor, Casha was recently appointed project manager of NGO Step Up For Parkinson’s.

The misconception and prejudice that people living with Parkinson’s cannot lead a normal life has fuelled Casha’s determination to raise awareness.

A month ago, he was part of the audience watching the play Drago – It-Tvenvin ta’ Tornado Tony, highlighting the life of Maltese professional snooker and pool player Tony Drago.

He had been invited to the performance by Drago, a close friend of his.

Midway through the play, Peter Galea, who was playing Drago, said he would only stop playing snooker “if he lost his eyesight or got Parkinson’s”.

The audience laughed.

Casha was faced with a decision: “I had two options, so I said to myself – I either walk out or I stay there, face the actor and make my point afterwards.”

The moment to speak up came at the end of the play during a discussion.

“I congratulated Peter Galea for the impressive way he portrayed Tony Drago’s flamboyant character and sparkling potting skills,” he said.

He then looked the actor in the eye and said: “I play snooker regularly and I live with Parkinson’s. Snooker actually helps my condition because of the movement, focus and concentration required. This season I am participating in the National Division 3 League organised by the Malta Billiards & Snooker Association.”

Galea apologised and promised not to use the improvised statement during future performances.

“There were occasions in life when I felt that I was at the receiving end of prejudice, but I always fought back against injustices and I achieved some of my life’s successes against all odds,” he says.

Casha is fighting back – literally. He started boxing, a sport he was introduced to by Doris Schembri, 58, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s a year ago. They now attend classes together with Malta’s heavyweight champion Billy Corito.

“I have found boxing to be the most effective physical therapy so far. It is the best workout. It gives me the power and the strength I need,” he says as he thanks the owners of The Gym in Żurrieq, Charles Formosa and Antoine Micallef, as well as John Cutajar.

“The number of participants at the free boxing classes for people with Parkinson’s has now gone up to five, including a truly remarkable 78-year-old woman.”

As part of his fight against prejudice, Casha thought up a project to link the benefits of sport with Parkinson’s, and this is how Sport For Parkinson’s originated.

NGO Step Up for Parkinson’s joined forces with NGO Malta Parkinson’s under the umbrella Together for Parkinson’s. On the occasion of World Parkinson’s Day tomorrow, April 11, they are holding a series of fundraising events until the end of the month involving sports marathons and tournaments in badminton, darts, table tennis, snooker and football.

Proceeds will go to the two NGOs to allow them to keep offering free services to the Parkinson’s community. Step Up for Parkinson’s offers free dance and movement classes while Malta Parkinson’s focuses on empowerment, information, knowledge and education.

For more information, visit www.stepupforparkinsons.com and www.maltaparkinsons.com. For details about the fundraiser and to donate money, visit the Together for Parkinson’s Facebook page.