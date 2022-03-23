Updated 4.35pm

Michelle Muscat has confirmed her family car was parked in a space reserved for people with a disability - but said she was not driving at the time.

The wife of former prime minister Joseph Muscat said the action "cannot be justified" and that she had asked the person driving the car not to do so again.

A picture, revealed on Wednesday by Lovin Malta, shows Muscat’s private car parked in a disabled parking space outside The Meeting Place in Marsa.

The Meeting Place, is a €1.2 million meeting space under the auspices of the Marigold Foundation, the same charity Muscat chairs.

It was reported that Muscat was the only one seen leaving the vehicle, but she denied this claim in comments to Times of Malta.

"I was surely not driving the car and probably not even in the car when this picture was taken," Muscat told Times of Malta.

"I have asked the person driving not to repeat this action, which cannot be justified, and is not what I and The Marigold Foundation stand for."

Asked who was driving the car at the time, Muscat said she did not know because she does not know when the photograph was taken.

"Since various persons drive the car I‘ve informed all of them," she said.

To be eligible to park in a blue parking space, one must have a blue badge - a legal document issued to drivers with severe and permanent mobility restrictions, that allows them to park in specific reserved places.

Anyone who abuses this is liable to a fine of at least €230 and to have their car towed. If they repeat the offence, the fine can rise to between €1,000 and €1,500 and their vehicle will be towed.