Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann apologised for storming into the referee’s changing room after his side’s 3-2 loss at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday where he blasted the officials as “spineless”.

Bayern were reduced to 10 men after eight minutes against bogey side Gladbach, when France defender Dayot Upamecano was ruled to have brought down a charging Alassane Plea on the edge of the box.

Replays showed minimal contact, although the decision survived a subsequent video review.

“Emotions are a part of sport,” Nagelsmann told reporters. “However I must apologise for my choice of words against the match official team of (referee) Tobias Welz.

