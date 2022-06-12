Our Lady of Victory church in Valletta will once again host the weekly lunchtime concert organised by Barocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa. This concert is going to be held on Tuesday June 14 at 12.30pm.

Mezzo-soprano Connie Frances Zerafa and pianist Ramona Zammit Formosa will perform a beautiful selection of sacred and classical arias namely Caccini’s Ave Maria, Handel’s O Mio Signore (Largo), Panis Agelicus by Franck, Pie Jesu by Fauré, Bist Du Bei Mir by Bach and Mendelssohn’s O for the Wings. Ramona will also perform Pachelbel’s Canon in D as a solo on the piano.

The church of Our Lady of Victory, with its painted ceiling by baroque artist Alessio Erardi, is the first church of Valletta. It was built by Grand Master de Valette and the Order of St John after their victory in the Great Siege of 1565. It has been restored by Din l-Art Ħelwa, the voluntary National Trust of Malta.

After the concert, patrons are invited for free to the cellar of the church to watch a short audiovisual show about the building, history and the restoration of this gem.

I will Sing – A Sacred and Classical Concert will be held at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta on Tuesday 14 June at 12.30pm. Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mail at baroccomalta@gmail.com or phone 79680952.