One little girl started off her letter to Santa by noting that she is aware that gifts are expensive and went on to make a special wish – she wants her mother to be able to rest more.

“I know my wishlist is pretty expensive, but it would make my year if you got them for me,” the girl wrote. She then went on to list an RGB keyboard and a monitor before adding that she also wished “for my mum to rest more, for poor kids to have a great Christmas (please give them something)”.

Hers was one of the thousands of letters to Santa posted to the Maltapost head office in Qormi over the past weeks.

From small credit-card-sized letters to large A4 papers, some letters were placed in sealed envelopes while others were left unsealed – offering a glimpse into the wishes of children this Christmas.

One of the letters children wrote to Father Christmas. Photo: Jonathan Borg

In most cases, the children listed the types of toys they wished for. These included building blocks, dolls, squishy toys, bicycles and computer games.

Many started their letter with the preamble that they were nice – as opposed to naughty – throughout the year. Some even provided evidence.

One boy wrote: “I was quiet in class, I am a good brother and I read every day.” Another announced: “I am helping my mum and I’m being nice to my sister.”

One child was confident he was telling the truth when he said he was “a good boy” as he asked for a “real-life lie detector”.

Some letters included drawings. Photo: Jonathan Borg

In another letter, a girl started by saying: “This year I’ve been trying my best to be kind to everyone”, before asking for a 3D Snakes and Ladders. She kindly tried to alleviate Santa’s stress by adding: “you could find it from the Model Shop in St Paul’s Bay.”

'No cookies because you’re already fat'

Several children showed concern towards Santa’s well-being with one girl saying: “I am going to prepare milk for you. No cookies because you’re already fat.”

Apart from the list of toys, some children were more ambitious in their requests, with one boy listing: a black Ferrari, white Porshe, black Mercedes and white or black Lamborghini. He courteously ended the letter by writing: “I love your red boots.”

Some children, who still cannot write, stuck a picture of what they wished for and elaborated in scribbles which Santa would, of course, understand.

One child wished for all children to have a great Christmas and for the child's mum to rest more. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Then there were those whose wishes went beyond objects. One child wrote: “I wish to get better this Christmas”, and another said that she wanted “a happy Christmas day” apart from an iPhone.

One child listed a series of names, then said: “I just want them to be happy. That’s all I wish for Christmas”. Another wrote: “I wish that we have love.”

Maltapost will now send the letters to the Santa Claus main post office, in Finland, where the bearded man himself will make the magic happen… or at least most of it.