A Maltese man who contracted COVID-19 over a month ago has come out on top with a message of hope and resilience after overcoming the virus.

In a post on Facebook, Martin Attard said he had won his battle with coronavirus in silence and isolation from his loved ones.

"You came into my life without my knowledge, without my permission. You have caused me physical harm and you have caused me far more in psychological suffering," Attard said.

"You played a cruel game with the most precious people in my life, with my closest friends and with the colleagues whom I appreciate so much. But I refused to give in!"

Attard said the day when he received the "all clear" from the virus, was one he could never forget and marked a new chapter in his life.

"This is only the beginning," Attard warned.

"The war is ongoing, and together as an island nation Malta will keep fighting until you are destroyed completely.

"We will hug and kiss and get on planes and kick a football around together on Saturday afternoons. We will live! Have courage!"

Attard thanked his family and friends for supporting him through this difficult time as well as people "who are working day and night to win this war".

Times of Malta has reached out to Martin Attard for comment.