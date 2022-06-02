A woman resisted escorting officers and insisted she would not go to jail after being refused bail in a human trafficking case at the law courts on Thursday.

Amira Khadraoui, a 27-year old Maltese who lives in Gozo, shouted, cried and put up a struggle when female officers were about to escort her to prison following her arraignment.

“I won’t go to jail. No, I won’t go to jail,” she shouted as she momentarily stepped back inside the courtroom where a second arraignment was about to get underway.

Her escorting officers calmly led her out again, but the woman was adamant.

“I did nothing wrong. There’s no evidence,” she shouted outside the door.

While proceedings inside the hall continued, the situation outside escalated as the woman appeared to resist being handcuffed and taken to jail.

The racket went on for a few minutes, occasionally disrupting the hearing inside the courtroom, until the woman was finally placed under control, but not without a struggle and some foul language.

“Let me go. No! No!,” she cried, as she was escorted away.

Earlier, the court was told that investigators had arrested the woman as the fourth suspect in a case involving two South American women who claimed to have been forced into prostitution.

Three men were arraigned in relation to the case last Friday and were remanded in custody.

On Thursday the woman pleaded not guilty to having repeatedly, even through psychological violence, forced the alleged victims into prostitution, causing them to fear violence, living off the earnings of prostitution, assisting the other accused in carrying out the crime as well as involvement in running a brothel.

Prosecuting Inspector Joseph Busuttil said that the investigation was now wrapped up and that the first hearing of the other three alleged traffickers was scheduled for next week.

When he objected to a request for bail, the inspector explained how the woman had gone into hiding before she was eventually arrested.

Her address referred to a garage which turned out to be an abandoned place and not quite habitable, thus making it more difficult for the police to keep track of her.

Moreover, the alleged victims were still to testify and this meant that there was a real fear of tampering with evidence.

Human trafficking was deemed to be such a serious crime that it was listed as a scheduled offence, pointed out the inspector.

Defence lawyer, Josette Sultana, rebutted that the accused was still presumed innocent at this stage. She had a fixed address and strong ties in Malta.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco, denied bail, upholding the prosecution’s objections.

The court also issued a ban on the victims’ names in light of the Victims of Crimes Act.

Inspector Busuttil was assisted by AG lawyers Darlene Grima and Ramon Bonett Sladden.

Lawyer Josette Sultana was legal aid counsel.