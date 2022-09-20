The European Union should ensure the sustainability of its assistance to Ukraine, Ian Borg has told EU Foreign Affairs ministers in a meeting in the margins of the UN General Assembly.

He also advised the EU to engage in dialogue with the Russian community, particularly those who are against the war.

This community, he said, is equally an essential part of the narrative against those who are supporting and financing the “barbaric acts” being witnessed.

The foreign affairs minister said the European Union must remain united “because that is the biggest advantage”.

“This is despite the fact that a deep analysis of what is happening and how this can be communicated in the best possible way without the possibility of European citizens suffering from economic, social and even cultural crises should be carried out,” he added.

He went on to say that in light of the level of assistance Ukraine will need, it would be "wise for the European Union to ensure the sustainability of this assistance".

Lydia Abela at the Fashion 4 Development event. Photo: OPM

Malta’s delegation at the general assembly is being led by Prime Minister Robert Abela who addressed the council about the importance of equal access to quality education.

He said Malta is investing heavily in digital infrastructure to ensure the provision of a seamless mix of digital and offline education.

“We are committed to building and improving national digital learning platforms that offer digital education resources in line with those of UNESCO,” Abela said.

Meanwhile, Abela’s wife Lydia is also taking part in activities related to the council and has attended a 'Fashion 4 Development' event to which she was invited by founder Evie Evangelou.

Fashion 4 Development is a global private platform that supports the UN’s millennium development goals through the creativity offered by fashion.

The founder is inspired by the four Es: Educate, Empower, Enhance and Enrich.